Dairy cows across the street from the Chino Airport
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Dairy cows across the street from the Chino Airport congregate at Merrill and Grove avenues on a blustery day in South Ontario where a logistics center, warehouses, and industrial uses were approved Tuesday night by the Ontario City Council. Former Chino cattleman Randy Bekendam of Amy’s Farm, located on what used to be the Chino dairy preserve at 7698 Eucalyptus Ave., but is now part of Ontario’s master plan, said a coalition is rallying to save the surrounding farmland from warehouses. “We have to take food security seriously,” he said. “The larger picture is to preserve as much agricultural land for sustainable farming to feed hundreds of thousands of people.” Amy’s Farms, named after Mr. Bekendam’s daughter, and its parent non-profit Southern California Agricultural Land Foundation, acquires land and preserves it for agricultural use. Information: amysfarm.com.

