The Chino Planning Commission will consider a resident’s request to build a vehicle storage structure at his home and minor changes to the city’s zoning districts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Chino resident John Trucks is asking for approval to construct a 1,500-square foot detached accessory structure for the storage of a recreational vehicle located at 6145 Joaquin Street. The structure will require a special conditional use permit.
