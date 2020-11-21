The city offices of Chino and Chino Hills, San Bernardino County offices and county libraries will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of Thanksgiving.
State offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.
State offices that have Saturday hours will also be closed Saturday, Nov. 28.
Federal offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and there will be no mail delivery.
Trash will not be picked up Thursday, Nov. 26 in Chino and Chino Hills because of the holiday and will be delayed one day the remainder of the week.
The Champion Newspapers office will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.
The next issue of the Chino Valley Champion will be delivered on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26.
Classified and legal notice deadlines will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
There will be no paper on Saturday, Nov. 28.
Chino Valley Unified School District campuses and the district office will close Monday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Nov. 29.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic School and Allegiance STEAM Academy charter school in Chino, Heights Christian School and Sycamore Academy charter school in Chino Hills, and Ontario Christian schools in Ontario will be closed the entire week of Thanksgiving.
Banks will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26.
Most grocery stores and some retail stores will be open for all or part of Thanksgiving.
