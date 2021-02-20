The City of Chino has added a Tiny Tots preschool class for 3-year-olds from Feb. 23 to March 11.
Classes are virtual from 9:30 to 10 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays. The three week session costs $25 for Chino residents, $35 for non-residents and includes a box of craft supplies.
Register at bit.ly/totsbox.
