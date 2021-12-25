Preserve residents poured out their frustrations to the Chino City Council after heavy rainfall flooded some of their main streets causing more closures in addition to Kimball Avenue’s delayed reopening.
Kimball was supposed to reopen this month, but city officials said there have been delays in materials and utility connections for the project which involves widening, storm drain installment, and traffic signal improvements. The new opening date is February with expected project completion in May.
The Dec. 14 rainstorm caused flooding and the city closed Bickmore Avenue from Euclid Avenue to Meadowhouse Avenue, and Pine Avenue from El Prado Road to Mill Creek, creating a traffic nightmare.
Preserve resident Kristiana Trucios told the council on Tuesday that she had to take off work Dec. 14 for fear that she would not be able to pick up her child on time. Cindy Martinez said the single-lane roads, truck traffic, and street closures make it difficult to get anywhere in Chino, regardless of rainy weather.
Steve Pivovaroff told the council he brought up the same concerns three years ago. He said the city puts more effort into planning the Christmas Parade than helping 17,000 Preserve residents move through the town safely. “I’m not sure if I should even invite my family members over for Christmas,” Mr. Pivovaroff said. “Do they need to bring jet skis?”
City Manager Matt Ballantyne apologized for the delayed reopening of Kimball and the flooded roads and said the city is preparing for the upcoming rains by clearing out debris from storm drains and improving water flow on Bickmore and Euclid avenues.
He said public works crew members and the police department’s traffic division will be on hand to ensure road safety and drain clearage.
“We will get the project done and I don’t want to provide any excuses,” Mr. Ballantyne said.
After the discussion, the council asked staff to create an agenda item for a future meeting that would address the policy where road construction in the Preserve is driven by developers.
