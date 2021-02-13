It’s a wrap—four utility boxes covered with vinyl art
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police and Fire NOTES
- Chino Hills identifies more than 20 areas for housing
- Son arrested after father assaulted, stabbed at Chino Hills home Sunday
- Types of permits change as Chino Hills grows older
- Run for Russ 5K run-walk results announced
- CHHS Student sets up online schooling in front of campus
- Police surround neighborhood after gun fired inside Preserve-area home in Chino
- City of Chino Hills photo contest winners for 2020
- Two Chino men, 62 others, arrested in 'Operation Reclaim and Rebuild' task force operation in Riverside County
- Cell tower going up next to trail
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.