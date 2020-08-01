Candidates continue to obtain and file nomination papers for local races in the Nov. 3 presidential general election.
The filing period opened Monday, July 13 and will continue through 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, unless an incumbent does not run in which case it would be extended to Aug. 12.
The following have pulled or filed by the Champion press time at 4 p.m. Thursday.
School district
Education specialist Havaughnia Hayes-White, retired teacher Don Bridge, and incumbents James Na and Andrew Cruz have filed nomination papers.
Former school board member Sylvia Cervantez-Orozco and Vincent Coletta pulled papers.
The open at-large seats are occupied by Mr. Cruz, Mr. Na, and Irene Hernandez-Blair, who has indicated she will not seek re-election.
Chino Hills
Mayor Art Bennett, Tyler Shields, Sabir Taqi and Jim Gallagher have filed papers for the District 3 seat occupied by Mr. Bennett.
Cynthia Moran filed papers for District 5, the seat she currently occupies.
A measure will be placed on the Chino Hills ballot to increase the transient occupancy tax to 12 percent. The current tax is 10 percent.
Visitors to hotels in Chino Hills would pay the tax which is collected with the room payment and remitted to the City of Chino Hills.
Chino
Anthony Honore and former Chino police chief Karen Comstock filed papers for the District 4 seat occupied by Tom Haughey, who said he will not seek re-election.
Councilman Paul Rodriguez filed for the District 1 seat he currently occupies, and Christopher Flores filed papers for the same district.
Incumbent Mayor Eunice Ulloa filed papers for the seat she currently occupies and Christopher Hutchinson pulled papers for that seat, which is an at-large position.
Fire district
Incumbents John DeMonaco and Harvey Luth have filed nomination papers. They occupy two of the three at-large seats.
Incumbent Sarah Ramos-Evinger has pulled papers.
Water district
Incumbents Sandra Rose of Chino, Manny Martinez of Montclair, and Tony Lopez of Montclair have filed papers for the three at-large seats they currently occupy.
Congress, State
The following candidates were the top two vote-getters in the March primaries and moved on to the November election.
Incumbent Democrat Gil Cisneros of Congressional District 39 that includes Chino Hills will square off with Young Kim, a Republican who used to work for former Congressman Ed Royce.
Incumbent Democrat Norma Torres of Congressional District 35 that includes Chino will square off with Republican filmmaker Mark Cargile of Pomona.
Incumbent State Senator Ling Ling Chang of State Senator District 29 that includes Chino Hills will face Democrat Josh Newman, the former state senator who was recalled in 2018 and replaced by Ms. Chang.
Incumbent State Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez, Democrat, in the 52nd district will face Republican account technician Tonie Holle.
Incumbent Republican State Assemblyman Phillip Chen in the 55th District that includes Chino Hills will face Democratic Walnut Mayor Andrew Rodriguez.
