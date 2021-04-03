Registration is underway for the 19th annual Corn Feed Run Car Show and Cruise, scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at the City of Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave.
The event will feature a maximum of 500 cars on the lawn in front of City Hall and Central Avenue.
Registration is available online at chinokiwanis.com or by visiting the website, print out the registration form and mailing it to Chino Kiwanis, P.O. Box 492, Chino, California 91708. Cost is $40.
Deadline to register is Wednesday, April 14. Registrants will receive a T-shirt.
On-site registration will not be accepted. Proceeds will benefit several charities.
The public can attend for free.
The show is open to all cars 1975 or older, all motorcycles and all working show trucks.
Cruising will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by an open header contest from 1 to 2 p.m.
The car show will take place rain or shine.
Information: Walt Pocock at cornfeedrun@aol.com.
