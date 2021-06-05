The honor guard bugler who brought residents to tears by playing Taps at 3 p.m. at the Stater Bros in Chino Hills on Memorial Day was the same man who played on the hill off Carbon Canyon Road a short time later.
Residents who were shopping at the grocery store on Chino Hills Parkway and Grand Avenue said they were amazed when they were asked to stop for a moment of silence and then heard the somber tones of Taps to honor the men and women who died serving their country.
Approximately 30 minutes later, the bugler drove to the home of Sarah Vanderpool to do the same.
Ms. Vanderpool, who is known for the American flags she displays at the top of the S-curves on Carbon Canyon Road, received a request from a man known as the “honor guard bugler” asking permission to sound Taps.
Ms. Vanderpool said she got chills at the request and told him she would love for him to come over.
The two have decided to make it an annual event with more participants and a sound system.
Taps is played at military funerals and memorial services to remember those who gave their lives for the country.
Taps is also played at U.S. military bases in the evening before lights are out.
It was first played in 1862 to signal the end of the day.
It is the nation’s official “Song of Remembrance” as designated in the 2013 Defense Authorization Act.
Last year, Jeremy Mamaril, then a 15-year-old ninth grader at Chino Hills High School, was driven by his mother Nerissa Mamaril to the military monument at the Chino Hills Community Center on Memorial Day to play Taps at 3 p.m.
The Champion happened to be nearby and took a photo of the Boy Scout from Troop 1776 against the backdrop of the memorial.
The tradition, called “Taps Across America,” started last year during the pandemic when Memorial Day events were cancelled. A CBS News correspondent suggested Taps be played across the country at 3 p.m.
