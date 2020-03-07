Chino police officers shot at a man armed with a knife Wednesday morning on the 60 Freeway in Chino, but the man was not struck and injured himself with his knife during the incident.
Both sides of the 60 Freeway between Ramona Avenue and Reservoir Street were closed shortly after 6 a.m. when officers fired at 50-year-old Larry Brennan of Montclair, who had walked onto the freeway at Central Avenue about a half-hour earlier.
Officers initially went to the Denny’s restaurant at 12180 Central Ave., just north of the 60 Freeway, on a report of a man armed with a knife and causing a disturbance inside the restaurant, said Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
“The man fled on foot onto the 60 Freeway,” Sgt. Franklin said. “Officers contacted the male subject as he was walking in traffic lanes with a knife in his hand. The subject refused to comply with officers and began walking in the direction of a nearby work crew.”
Officers tried using multiple less-than-lethal options to stop the suspect, but they were ineffective, the sergeant added.
Officers then used their service weapons to shoot at the suspect, but the man was not struck, Sgt. Franklin said. The number of shots fired remains under investigation.
“The suspect stopped walking towards the work crew and began to injure himself with his knife,” Sgt. Franklin said.
Officers then deployed their Taser to disarm the suspect. He was taken to an undisclosed hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mr. Brennen was arrested on charges of resisting an officer with force and parole violations, Sgt. Franklin said.
Chino Police posted on its Facebook page early that morning that an officer-involved shooting had taken place.
“We posted the Facebook post to let the commuters know about the freeway closure, and we wanted to be transparent that an officer-involved-shooting did occur. We did not want to put out information whether or not the suspect was hit, because we weren’t able to confirm that without having him medically evaluated,” Sgt. Franklin said.
After Chino Police and California Highway Patrol officers closed the freeway in both directions, traffic backed up as far as the 15 Freeway in the westbound lanes, and to the 57 Freeway in the eastbound lanes.
Dozens of streets in Chino, Ontario and Montclair had heavy traffic from motorists avoiding the closed portion of the 60 Freeway.
The eastbound lanes of the freeway reopened at 8:30 a.m. and the westbound lanes reopened at 9:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol and the Chino Police Department.
Anyone with information on the incident can call Sgt. Mike Infusino at 334-3066.
