City of Chino modifies housing plan

The Chino Planning Commission on Dec. 6 recommended adoption of the city’s housing plan which went through another round of changes as directed by the state.
The housing portion of the city’s general plan needs to be revised every eight years through the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD).
Consultant Nick Chen of Kimley-Horn, who worked with the city to produce the document, presented the changes.
A key component is the Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA), allocating the number of housing units that must be built, including very low, low, moderate, and above moderate levels.
Chino has been mandated to build 6,978 housing units on vacant, underused, and city-owned plots of land, with more than 3,300 of them deemed as low or very low income.
On Nov. 3, the HCD sent the city a letter urging it to review the housing needs of special needs residents, including the elderly, persons with disabilities, large families, those experiencing homelessness, and female-headed homes.
The HCD requested that the city provide additional information on nonvacant sites, special needs’ group housing, modification to its accessory dwelling unit projection, an analysis of contributing factors to fair housing issues, and an analysis of education, economic, and environmental quality trends.
Mr. Chen said the city made the revisions, changed zoning codes, and increased its outreach to underrepresented communities.
He said the city has collected public input through a survey that resulted in 130 responses, two community workshops, and a city council meeting earlier this year.
Some of the public comments asked for affordable housing to be built near Central Avenue and retail stores, to consider traffic and public transport when creating housing units, and to reach out to property owners of identified housing sites.
The city will informally meet with the HCD to ensure the changes are acceptable before it resubmits the document, which will then come before the City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.