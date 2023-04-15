Weeds removed to make land habitable for owls

Pomona Valley Audubon Society volunteers Paul Clarke of Claremont and Tricia Gleeson of Chino toss weeds into a pile at a clean-up event.

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

Volunteers with the Pomona Valley Audubon Society (PVAS) grabbed their shovels Tuesday morning to combat overgrown weeds at the Burrowing Owl Preserve in College Park, following weeks of heavy rain.

Paul Clarke of the PVAS, who led the event, said the goal is to reduce the weeds to create a more habitable and flatter terrain for the owls.

