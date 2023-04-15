Weeds removed to make land habitable for owls

Volunteers with the Pomona Valley Audubon Society (PVAS) grabbed their shovels Tuesday morning to combat overgrown weeds at the Burrowing Owl Preserve in College Park, following weeks of heavy rain.
Paul Clarke of the PVAS, who led the event, said the goal is to reduce the weeds to create a more habitable and flatter terrain for the owls.
Burrowing owls are only 9 inches tall and nest in the ground, unlike other owls that nest in trees.
The PVAS has installed artificial burrows at the site and works to remove invasive weeds and plant native vegetation that supports forage for the owls, said Suzanne Thompson, Chairwoman of the PVAS Burrowing Owl Project.
The area is located at the corner of Willamette Avenue and Appalachian Street, near the Chaffey College Chino campus.
The College Park Homeowners Association owns the site, which was created as part of the approval of the College Park Specific Plan in 2004, according to city spokesperson Vivian Castro.
The area historically supported populations of burrowing owls and the preserve site was created to promote their continued existence, according to an educational sign posted in the area.
