It’s that time of the year when a new mayor and vice mayor will be selected for the City of Chino Hills.
The reorganization will occur at the beginning of the City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
The council typically rotates the mayor position each November. Vice mayor Ray Marquez is next in line for mayor, and Peter Rogers is next in line for vice mayor.
In other business, the council is expected to approve the second reading on the ordinance to add organic waste recycling into the city code; approve plans and authorize bids for phase three of the saddle replacement project where 383 water service saddles will be repaired in the Village Oaks area, the Sonrisa area near Peyton Drive and Beverly Glen Road, and the Rolling Ridge area near Madrugada and Olympic View drives and Canyon Hills Junior High; adopt a noise ordinance; and authorize mapping tool software as part of the city’s redistricting process where new lines are drawn every 10 years to reflect population changes based on Census data.
