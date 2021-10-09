Staff members from the Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) will give a presentation to the Chino Hills City Council on the Aerojet cleanup process at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
The presentation will occur at the beginning of the meeting.
The former Aerojet Ordnance Co. manufactured and tested explosives and chemical warfare agents from 1954 to 1995 at the end of Woodview Road, south of Peyton Drive, under government contracts.
The site has been undergoing cleanup under Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) oversight since 1997.
The DTSC mailed a community survey in April, to 3,300 addresses within a one-quarter mile radius of the property to gauge interest in a future public meeting to be conducted by the Department.
DTSC required Aerojet to conduct a Human and Ecological Risk Assessment, which concluded there is no significant risk to human health or the environment in the vicinity of the site, according to the DTSC.
In other business, the council will consider a city flag design contest, suggested by Mayor Brian Johsz.
The current flag contains the city logo on a white background. Indoor city flags contain a gold-colored tassel border along the edges.
If the council approves the contest, residents would be invited to submit designs based on flag design principles. The mayor and a city staff member would select the top three winners that would be presented to the city council for selection.
Total funding for the contest is budgeted at $5,100 to include the purchase of indoor and outdoor flags, prizes, and art revisions.
The council will also discuss whether it will offer more grants to businesses, this time including home-based businesses, with CARES Act funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.