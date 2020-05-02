McBride’s RV Storage
Submitted photo

A sign posted at the entrance of McBride’s RV Storage at 7231 Kimball Ave., Chino thanks more than 100 customers who are frontline and essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak. Owner Charlie McBride said the customers include police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, supermarket managers, truckers, small delivery companies, repairmen, small underground contractors, general contractors, welders, mechanics, concrete and paving crews, and towing and hauling firms. “They don’t gripe, they don’t fuss, they just quietly and bravely do their job,” Mr. McBride said. “We are so very proud to support their efforts to keep us well. They come and go all hours of the night and day, hardly noticed. We notice them and say thank you.”

