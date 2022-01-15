The Chino City Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. to review draft maps submitted by residents and narrow down a selection of maps for consideration.
Every 10 years, district lines must be redrawn after the census to distribute populations as evenly as possible while considering demographics and communities of interest.
Residents submitted draft maps following the Dec. 8 redistricting workshop where they were shown how to draw their own map using special software.
Chino must complete the redistricting process by April 17. Information: cityofchino.org/redistricting.
