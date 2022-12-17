Saturday, Dec. 17
First night of Las Posadas, 6 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, inside Maher Hall, 14085 Peyton Drive. Continues nightly until Dec. 23. See Page B4.
Christmas Bicycle Ride, 6 p.m., community invited to meet at the Mountain Village Center, 12867 Mountain Ave. Information: meetup.com/BOBie_Cycling_Club/events/281106230/.
Winter wonderland, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road, Brea.
Dudes Got Blues, classic rock/classic blues, 5 to 8 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
“The Farndale Avenue. . . Christmas Carol,” holiday play, 8 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. Information: (909) 590-1149.
Holiday boutique, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Club House of Park East Estates, 13600 Van Horn Circle East, in Chino.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Hannukah celebration, 6:30 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, featuring a large menorah onstage that will be lit and “The Dancing Rabbis.” Visit JewishChinoHills.com.
Toy giveaway, following the 10 a.m. service at Praise Chapel Chino Valley, for toddlers to age 15, 14562 Central Ave. Information: (562) 843-6786.
“The Farndale Avenue. . . Christmas Carol,” holiday play, 2:30 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. Information: (909) 590-1149.
Monday, Dec. 19
Children’s Winter Camp, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., continues through Dec. 23, Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Cancelled: Chino Planning Commission meeting. Next meeting is 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. Information: cityofchino.org/agendas.
Food kits available from the City of Chino and Feeding America, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Information: (909) 334-3271.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Cancelled: Chino City Council meeting. Next meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Cancelled: Chino Hills Planning Commission meeting. Next meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17 in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Isaiah’s Rock giveaway, 8 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m., Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave., for pre-registered families.
Cancelled: Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission. Next meeting is at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, in council chambers.
Medicare Step by Step, free for ages 55+, 2 to 3:30 p.m., for anyone soon-to-be or recently eligible for Medicare, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: (909) 364-2826
Free COVID-19 vaccination event, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: sb covid19.com/vaccine.
Blood drive, noon to 4 p.m., Chino Police Department, 5450 Walnut Ave. Information: redcrossblood.org.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve
Sunday, Dec. 25
Christmas
