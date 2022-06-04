National Poppy Day
Submitted photo

The American Legion Chino Post 299 Auxiliary accepts a proclamation from Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa declaring May 27 as Poppy Day. Shown (from left) are 3-year-old Samarah Hernandez; Auxiliary member and Poppy Committee member Erika Avila Hernandez; Junior Auxiliary and Poppy Committee member Rebeka Avila; and Auxiliary member and Poppy Committee chairperson Lannis Cardova. The Auxiliary distributed poppies during the Memorial Day ceremony Monday at the Chino Community Building. The poppy became the official flower of The American Legion in 1920 to memorialize soldiers who fought and died during World War I. 

