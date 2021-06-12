Independence Day will return with a bang to Chino, one of many summer events including concerts and movies on the lawn.
Fourth of July will be celebrated 3 to 10 p.m., Saturday, June 26 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
A fireworks spectacular called “A Salute to Our Armed Forces Heroes” will be held from 9 to 10 p.m.
Booths, family games and food trucks will be available starting at 3 p.m.
Time Bomb will perform at 5 and 7:30 p.m.
A military recognition ceremony is set for 7 p.m., and a military photo presentation will be at 7:30 p.m.
To participate in the military photo presentation, email the service person’s name, dates of service, branch of service and photo in uniform to communityser vices@cityofchino.org.
Pictures can be of individuals or units. Submissions are due June 20.
Parking costs $10 at the Chino Fairgrounds with proceeds going to Boy Scout Troop 202.
Alcohol, fireworks, charcoal barbecues, and drones are prohibited.
Vendor applications are available at cityofchino.org.
Movies
“Chino Summer Nights 2021” movies begin at dusk, or approximately 6:30 p.m., on city hall lawn on Friday nights, as listed below.
June 18—Sonic the Hedgehog
July 9— Adventures of Rufus: The Fantastic Pet
July 16—The Lion King, 2019
July 23—Tom and Jerry
July 30—Raya and the Last Dragon
Concerts
“The Summer Concerts on the Lawn” presented by the Chino Kiwanis Club and City of Chino returns to the city hall lawn 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays from July 8 to August 5.
July 8—Hot August Night, Neil Diamond tribute
July 15—Soto, Latin and rhythm and blues
July 22—Bonfire, AC/DC tribute
July 29—No Duh, No Doubt tribute
Aug. 5—The Long Run, Eagles tribute
Food will be available from the Kiwanis Club and local service clubs.
plash Pad
The Monte Vista Splash Pad, 13196 Monte Vista Ave., is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 6.
Visitors are required to wear bathing suits. Regular clothing is not permitted.
The splash pad cannot be reserved for private parties and is subject to closure for service and maintenance.
Children’s storytime
Storytime, crafts, and activities for children are held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays in June and July at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive.
Reservations are not required.
Information: cityofchino.org or call (909) 334-3478.
