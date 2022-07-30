A half-dozen more candidates for city council and district races in the Chino Valley pulled nomination papers last week to run in the Nov. 8 general election.
Candidates for the city councils must collect 20 valid signatures of registered voters living in their respective jurisdictions but candidates for the fire board, school board, and water boards do not have to obtain signatures.
The papers must be returned by Aug. 12. If an incumbent does not file by that date, the nomination period will be extended five days.
The following candidates obtained nomination papers as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Chino Hills
District 1: Mayor Ray Marquez and candidates Jason Zhang and Waimin Liu.
District 2: Councilman Peter Rogers.
District 3: Councilman Brian Johsz and candidates Josue Estrada and Diego Fernandez.
Chino
District 2: Candidates Greg Marquez and Curtis Burton
District 3: Councilman Marc Lucio, Larry Wu and Aabir Bushara
District 3: Christina Gagnier and Sonja Shaw
District 4: Lisa Greathouse and Jon Monroe
Inland Empire Utilities Agency
No papers pulled by press time for Division 5
Monte Vista Water District
Incumbents Philip Erwin and Michael Milhiser
No papers pulled by press time for Divisions 3 and 7
