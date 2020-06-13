Building activity declined in Chino Hills during the coronavirus, according to the city’s building official Winston Ward. Building permit issuance was down 17 percent in April and 30 percent in May. Revenues declined 18 percent in April and 39 percent in May.
The closure of city hall to the public for more than two months undoubtedly contributed to the decline in building plan check submittals and permit issuance, Mr. Ward said.
He expects to see an increase in activity in the summer months now that city hall has reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.