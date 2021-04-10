Puzzle lovers
City of Chino Hills photo

Puzzle lovers who can’t stop connecting those pieces may swap out their puzzles at the“Chino Hills Puzzle Swap” table at the north entrance to the Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, provided by the Community Services Department. Above, two residents mull over the selection. All puzzles will be in quarantine for three days before they are shared. Dropoff and pickup times are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. Residents are asked to wear face coverings. All puzzle set sizes are welcome.

