Chino Hills band Dudes Got Blues will return to the stage tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. today (Sept. 12) at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Shown, from left, are Allen Kelinsky, Don Cartwright, Art Trejo, Scott Moulton, and Dave Lanshaw. After seven months, the Dudes got Blues band is excited to play again at The Shoppes to kick off its “Social Distancing Tour.” The band plays classic rock, popular blues, country, and funk. Members will social distance on stage. They will wear masks before they perform, during breaks, and when approached by anybody.
Attendees are asked to maintain six feet, wear masks, and bring lawn chairs.
The Shoppes has increased its cleaning and sanitizing of common areas during COVID and will keep a safe environment for the community, according to a statement on its website.
The second performance on the “social distancing tour” will take place Saturday, Dec. 5 at The Shoppes. Information: dudesgotblues.com.
