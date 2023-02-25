Sidewalk to be installed near Calvary Chapel Chino Hills

In an effort to improve pedestrian access to its church, the Calvary Chapel Chino Hills Foundation will construct a sidewalk on the north side of Eucalyptus Avenue to provide a walking path for churchgoers who park at nearby industrial properties.
The church, located at 4201 Eucalyptus Ave. in the City of Chino, attracts thousands of people to its Wednesday and Sunday services, many from surrounding cities.
The Chino City Council approved the $108,700 project, to be funded by the Foundation, on Tuesday to be constructed by Bergan KPRS of Brea. The church has worked with the industrial property owners in the area to allow for parking on Sundays, said Development Services Director Nick Liguori.
The sidewalk will begin at the intersection of Eucalyptus and Appian and extend 517 feet east towards the parking lot.
The project includes minor traffic signal improvements, underground utility installations, and landscaping installments, according to the public improvements agreement.
