Sidewalk to be installed near Calvary Chapel Chino Hills

A sidewalk will be built across the street from Calvary Chapel Chino Hills.

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

In an effort to improve pedestrian access to its church, the Calvary Chapel Chino Hills Foundation will construct a sidewalk on the north side of Eucalyptus Avenue to provide a walking path for churchgoers who park at nearby industrial properties.

The church, located at 4201 Eucalyptus Ave. in the City of Chino, attracts thousands of people to its Wednesday and Sunday services, many from surrounding cities.

