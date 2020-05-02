Chino Hills police jailed a 27-year-old woman Saturday morning on suspicion of robbery after she was suspected of stealing a bottle of vodka and claimed to have a gun when confronted by a store employee.
Ilyana Contreras of Chino Hills was booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. Deputies went to the Rite Aid store at 4200 Chino Hills Parkway at 8:22 a.m. on a report an employee was robbed, said Deputy F. Figueroa.
“The employee reported a suspect walked into the store and concealed a bottle of vodka in her purse,” the deputy said.
When the employee asked the woman about the bottle, she reached into her purse, said she had a gun and not to stop her.
At that time, the woman ran out of the store. A gun was not seen, Deputy Figueroa said.
Jail records show Ms. Contreras was arrested at 1:18 p.m. and booked on one count of robbery.
A court date has not been set. Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
