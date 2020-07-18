The City of Chino Hills has approved temporary policies to help restaurants and businesses facing significant economic impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Restaurants and retail food facilities are encouraged to contact the city to take advantage of a streamlined, simplified process to provide additional seating outdoors in adjacent parking areas or patios.
Staff is providing expedited processing for the no-cost outdoor dining patio permit.
An application is available online at chinohills.org/out doordining.
In addition, permit fees for temporary banners and special retail business promotion events have been waived.
Contact the community development department at 364-2740 for an appointment and information.
The city council also relaxed yard sale regulations temporarily by waiving the limit of three yard sales per year, and dropping the permit requirement.
