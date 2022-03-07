Sheriff’s deputies cited three Chino Hills men Sunday on suspicion of purchasing tobacco products for a person under age 21 during a Chino Hills Police Department “Shoulder Tap” operation aimed at enforcing policies with the California Tobacco Products Licensing Act of 2003, the department reported.
“A decoy under the age of 21 contacted numerous subjects at seven different locations in the city of Chino Hills and told them he was underage and unable to purchase tobacco products,” Sgt. Ian Golditch said. “The decoy requested the subjects purchase tobacco products for him.”
The three Chino Hills residents —identified as Cory Rouchon, 30; Brian Schwartz, 43; and Ruben Vargas, 63— reportedly purchased or gave tobacco to the decoy, Sgt. Golditch said.
They were cited and released at the scene for suspicion of furnishing tobacco products to persons under age 21, the sergeant said.
The enforcement operation took place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., he said.
Funded by a tobacco grant from the Department of Justice, the enforcement operation is meant to inform, educated and enforcing local policies with the goal of reducing the availability of getting tobacco into the hands of anyone under age 21.
“All businesses that sell cigarettes and other tobacco products, including electronic smoking devices, must have a California Cigarette and Tobacco Products Retailer License displayed in the view of the public,” Sgt. Golditch said. “Businesses are also required to post the ‘Stop Tobacco Access to Kids Enforcement’ Act age-of-sale warning signs at each register.”
Sgt. Golditch said Chino Hills Police plan to conduct similar “Shoulder Tap” operations in the city in the near future.
