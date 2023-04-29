Classic cars, motorcycles, big rigs and military vehicles were on display last Saturday in downtown Chino during the 21st annual Corn Feed Run Car Show and Cruise, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Chino and the City of Chino.
Approximately 10,000 people attended the event, which had classic cars lined up on Central Avenue from Chino Avenue to Riverside Drive, and streets surrounding the Chino Civic Center and on the lawn of the Chino City Hall.
Organizer Walt Pocock said there were 1,161 vehicle entries in the show.
•Donald Arias, 379 Peterbuilt, Working Show Truck first place.
•Viramontes Express, 389 Peterbuilt, Working Show Truck, second place.
•Albert Gutierrez, 36 Packard, Street Rods Unlimited Memorial.
•Ron Blanchard, 1999 Harley Davidson, Best Motorcycle.
•Butch Wolfinbarger, 1934 Chevy, Mayor’s Choice.
•Ralph Berger, 1962 Chevy Impala, Kiwanis Memorial Best of Show.
•Carl Futch, 1932 Austin Bantam, Open Header Contest, 125.4 decibels.
Trophy winners were: Jack O’Bannon, 1941 Willy Coupe; Daniel DeBie, 1932 Ford Roadster; Thomas Antunes, 1933 Willy Wasson; Anthony Reyes, 1960 VW Bug; Alan Wrubleski, 1969 Chevy Camaro; Jim St. Ories, 1939 Lincoln Zephyr; Alec Maxwell, 1948 Studebaker Pick Up; Brian Whisenant, 1970 Chevy Camaro; Scott and Denise Smith, Window Coupe; Michael Jurado, 1955 Chevy Belair; Ed Pullan, 1940 Pick Up; Ed and Bonnie Dougan, 1933 Ford 3 Window; David Machado, 1966 Chevy Chevelle; Gilbert Lopez, 1959 WW Convertable; Juan Briseno, 1941 Pontiac; Ronnie Medina, 1963 Chevy Suburban; Dennis Grant, 1956 Corvair; Albert Perez, 1937 Chevy Pony Express; Robert Zwierz, 1952 Chevy Coupe; and Adan Haffajee, 1934 Ford Pick Up.
