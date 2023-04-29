Classic cars, motorcycles, big rigs and military vehicles were on display last Saturday in downtown Chino during the 21st annual Corn Feed Run Car Show and Cruise, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Chino and the City of Chino.

Approximately 10,000 people attended the event, which had classic cars lined up on Central Avenue from Chino Avenue to Riverside Drive, and streets surrounding the Chino Civic Center and on the lawn of the Chino City Hall.

