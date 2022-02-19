Either Pinehurst Park or Butterfield Park in Chino Hills would be suitable locations for a splash pad.
The Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission came to this conclusion during its meeting on Wednesday night because of parking availability, the size of the parks, and minimal impact on surrounding neighbors.
The 14-acre Pinehurst Park is off Butterfield Ranch Road between Pine Avenue and Soquel Canyon Parkway, behind the Avalon Chino Hills apartment complex.
The 13.5-acre Butterfield Park is located near the corner of Mystic Canyon Drive and Butterfield Ranch Road.
A splash pad, which has been on the wish list for residents for more than a decade, may become reality sooner than expected thanks to the pandemic which opened up almost $10 million in funding to be allocated to the city under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021.
The Chino Hils City Council gave the nod to the splash pad and other projects at its Dec. 14 meeting when City Manager Benjamin Montgomery presented a slate of projects that qualified for funding under ARPA’s “revenue replacement” category.
Mr. Montgomery said this category allows the city to invest in infrastructure that enhances quality of life and promotes use of public spaces.
Community development director Jonathan Marshall said staff will conduct an analysis on both parks and come back to the commission with a recommendation.
Workshops will be held for residents, he said.
Resident Mitch Mohlman objected to the splash pad, reminding commissioners about the drought and the city’s public awareness campaign to conserve water.
He said it was ironic that the Design-a-Sign water conservation contest for children was announced after the splash pad discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.