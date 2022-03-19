The City of Chino will host an evening of live music from Savor, a Santana tribute band, American and international food, cultural entertainment, games, and vendors for the Cultural Palooza from 4 to 9 p.m. today (March 19) at the Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave.
In addition to favorites like hot dogs and barbecue sandwiches, food vendors will offer kimchi fried rice, pupusas, muletas, bulgogi ribeye tacos and tamale-otes.
Information: cityofchino.org/palooza.
