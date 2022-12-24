The westbound lanes from Philadelphia to Benson avenues will be closed beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3. The lanes will be closed through Feb. 3 for the installation of a storm drain and other wet utilities as part of the construction of the Chino Villas Assisted Living and Memory Care center. Closure will be in effect 24 hours a day.

The City of Chino Hills received a certificate of recognition LifeStream for hosting blood drives where more than 1,000 pints of blood was donated this year. Blood drives will continue from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Appointments can be made at lifestream.org.

