The westbound lanes from Philadelphia to Benson avenues will be closed beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3. The lanes will be closed through Feb. 3 for the installation of a storm drain and other wet utilities as part of the construction of the Chino Villas Assisted Living and Memory Care center. Closure will be in effect 24 hours a day.
The City of Chino Hills received a certificate of recognition LifeStream for hosting blood drives where more than 1,000 pints of blood was donated this year. Blood drives will continue from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at the Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Appointments can be made at lifestream.org.
The Chino City Council approved a $35,000 amendment to its $1 million contract for the 705-foot block wall that will be built along the northern property line of the Chino Police station, adjacent to the 60 Freeway, to prevent people from breaking and entering. Staff originally reached out to the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority to incorporate the wall design, but its design cost and construction duration was out of the city’s limit, so staff is utilizing IDC Consulting, Inc.
The lake at Prado Regional Park in Chino has reopened for fishing at a “warning level” as of Monday. According to the San Bernardino County website, lakes will experience harmful algal blooms caused by weather conditions that require closure or signs to notify visitors about the dangers of toxins in the water. There are three levels of warning when algae is detected: caution, warning and danger. The “danger warning” is the highest level and requires the closure of the lake. Signs have been posted around the Prado Lake.
Chino Hills resident Courtney Buzzerio, a member of the University of Pittsburgh women’s volleyball team, earned All-American honors for the 2022 season. The right-side hitter finished with a team-high 461 kills and led Pitt to the NCAA Women’s Final Four last week, but the team lost to #1 Louisville in five sets to end their season at 31-4. Ms. Buzzerio attended Chino Hills High School before transferring and graduating from Orange Lutheran High in Orange.
Chino Valley YMCA will close today (Dec. 24) through Monday, Dec. 26 and will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The facility is located at 5665 Edison Ave., at Ayala Park.
