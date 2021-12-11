Yolanda Holguin, a longtime volunteer for the Chino Boxing Club, was selected as the 2021 Chino Sports Legend Youth Volunteer Award recipient during Tuesday’s Chino City Council meeting.
Mrs. Holguin will be the honorary grand marshal of the Chino Youth Christmas Parade today (Dec. 11).
Nominees are considered for their leadership, teaching skills, and dedication to youth sports.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa said Mrs. Holguin has served the community for more than 30 years, with many years dedicated to the Chino Boxing Club. She has helped raise thousands of dollars for the organization. “She knows the importance of teamwork and is always there from the beginning of the planning stages to staying late to assist with cleanup,” Mayor Ulloa said.
Mrs. Holguin has planned and organized many fundraising events for the club’s boxers and their families, said the mayor.
“She was stricken with some personal health issues a few years ago,” Mayor Ulloa said. “But she is a fighter and hasn’t given up on her commitment to the Chino Youth Boxing Foundation. Her priority remains with the youth of this community.” The Chino Boxing Club is a training center at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., for boxers of all ages and skill levels.
