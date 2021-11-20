Young Marine Corporal Audrina L. Aguilar, a member of the Chino Valley Young Marines and a freshman at La Sierra High School in Riverside, has been selected as the battalion’s Young Marine of the Year.
There are five units in the battalion.
Cpl. Aguilar, 14, is currently responsible for leading and overseeing 22 Young Marines and eight recruits.
“I’ve known Cpl. Aguilar for the past four years and learning about her selection gave me a proud Dad moment,” said Mario Gutierrez of Chino Hills, unit commander for the Chino Valley Young Marines.
Cpl. Aguilar said her attendance at the National Junior Leadership Academy this past summer was a turning point in her career as a Young Marine.
The knowledge she gained was invaluable when it came to leadership, she said.
The academy was held at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, Oregon. “In the past, I struggled to lead my peers, for I had not found my voice yet,” she observed.
Cpl. Aguilar said that after the academy, she kept up with her responsibilities and participated more fully in drill time, which provided her with the mental strength to slowly become more confident, goal-oriented and eager to improve herself and her unit as a whole.
“Cpl. Aguilar’s ability to comprehend her role as a leader reminds me of why I volunteer,” Mr. Gutierrez said. “I am not only proud of her but honored to be a part of what she is becoming and accomplishing.”
