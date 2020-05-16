Bobbi Dellos and Dave Dellos, owners of Dellos Dance Studio in Chino, with some of the signs, balloons, and flowers that they received on Saturday, May 2 when a 50-vehicle student and staff procession passed by their Chino home. Costumed students from the studio performed briefly in front of the house in a “Sidewalk Recital.” “We had the surprise of a lifetime,” Ms. Dellos said. “We are truly blessed to have such loving and thoughtful families in our lives. Now we know why our daughter Dove asked us to get all dressed up in our Dellos attire.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.