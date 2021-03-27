Chino couple Jesus Manuel and Olga Gallardo will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Thursday, April 1 by attending a special Mass in their honor at Our Lady of Guadulupe Church in Chino.
A small gathering at their home will follow.
Jesus Manuel, 91, met Olga, 84, in 1951 when she was 14 years old.
They married five years later. They immigrated to the U.S. in 1963 from Chihuahua, Mexico, and Mr. Gallardo found work at a restaurant while Mrs. Gallardo performed several jobs, including babysitting neighborhood children, pressed clothes for friends and sold various products.
It took them a year to save up enough money to purchase a house.
They moved to Chino in 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.