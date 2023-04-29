A simmering legal dispute over the second Preserve school in Chino was made public when a Lewis Management Corp. executive called on the school board to resolve the situation.
Erren O’Leary, senior vice president at Lewis, informed the board at the April 20 meeting that the Chino Valley Unified School District has until May 15 to accept the company’s statutory offer.
His request was made no more than 20 minutes after the board announced that a new principal had been chosen for the school that is scheduled to open in the 2024-25 school year (see story below).
The school district filed a lawsuit against Lewis and its affiliated companies on Jan. 19 over the payment of development impact fees.
On April 14, Lewis made a statutory offer to the district.
“Lewis has made repeated requests to meet with the board to discuss a resolution which they have to date not accepted,” Randall Lewis, a principal of Lewis Operating Corp. said on Thursday.
Lewis Operating Corp. is the master developer of the rapidly growing Preserve, where the first housing units were sold in 2005.
School district spokesperson Andi Johnston said because the issue is currently in litigation, the district is unable to offer a statement for publication.
Mr. O’Leary told the board that he is available to have settlement discussions at any time so that the district “doesn’t make the same mistake.”
The mistake he was referring to occurred last year when the district and Lewis had a legal dispute over the value of the land.
“We made an offer to accept $2 million less than our price value of the property,” Mr. O’Leary said. “The district rejected our offer without meeting with us.”
The dispute was resolved by neutral appraisers who established the final sales price.
Mr. O’Leary told the board, “It’s sad. We wish you would have sat down and talked to us back then. You would have saved the district $2 million.”
He continued, “We sincerely believe the district staff and attorneys made a poor decision then and are making a poor decision now.”
He urged the board to take control of the situation and sit down with Lewis before May 15.
“You as the board have the ultimate decision in making this settlement,” he said.
History between Lewis and the school district goes back to 2008 when Lewis prevailed in a lawsuit over the first Preserve school, Cal Aero Preserve K-8 Academy, in which the district had to pay almost $1 million in legal fees.
According to Champion archives, Lewis sued the district over its refusal to open Cal Aero after the school was built. An arbitrator ruled in favor of Lewis and the district had to open the school in the 2009-10 school year.
As The Preserve population continued to grow, the district installed portable classrooms at Cal Aero and began operating the school on a year-round basis in 2016.
“Lewis does not want to litigate a third dispute,” Mr. Lewis said. “Lewis has made a very fair and reasoned proposal to resolve this dispute and simply wants the board to engage with Lewis in good faith to discuss that proposal. Time is of the essence.”
