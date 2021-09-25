Hidden Trails Elementary in Chino Hills is among 325 schools in the nation and one of 21 in California recognized as a 2021 Blue Ribbon School, honoring high-performing schools, the Chino Valley Unified school district announced Thursday.
“I am so proud of my team and all of the hard work that they have put in to helping our students reach their highest potential,” said Hidden Trails Principal Lisa Sura. “Their dedication to our students and the community we serve is to be commended and celebrated.” It is the first such award for the Chino Hills school.
Hidden Trails was identified as an “Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing School,” in which administrators and staff have closely monitored closing student achievement gaps in English and Math as measured by state assessments.
