The City of Chino announced plans this week for a “Chino Youth Christmas Winter Wonderland Spectacular” to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
The event will be a “drive-thru experience” around the park and it will feature a winter wonderland light show, Santa photos, a scavenger hunt raffle, and performances.
Chino youth organizations and entertainment venues are invited to participate in the event by hosting a performance, decorated booth or festive float.
Entry application forms can be found on cityof chino.org and must be returned by Monday, Nov. 30.
Event registration for Chino residents will be available starting at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 and non-resident registration opens at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7.
Time slots are 6 to 6:30 p.m., 6:30 to 7 p.m., 7 to 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 8 p.m.
A printed confirmation or phone bar code confirmation of the registration is needed to enter.
The “Chino Youth Christmas Winter Wonderland Spectacular” will replace the annual Chino Youth Christmas Parade and Fair, which was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Information: 334-3258, or communityservices@cityofchino.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.