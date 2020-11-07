Christopher “Chris” Flores, a 26-year-old who campaigned on his skateboard, covered a lot of ground to establish himself as a viable candidate in Chino’s District 1 area, where he has lived for less than a year.
He unseated incumbent Paul Rodriguez, a lifelong Chino resident who was appointed to the city council in 2017 and elected in 2018 for a two-year term.
“It’s a great feeling to win, but it’s a momentary one,” Mr. Flores said. “It’s sweet and sour to win because now you have to perform. It feels great and then reality hits me, I’ve got to get to work,” he said.
Mr. Flores, a licensed California real estate agent since 2017, previously held a position at a Riverside law firm, working primarily with Spanish-speaking clients.
He’s been a volunteer for the last year at Isaiah’s Rock where he feeds the homeless twice a week and attends church.
His hobbies include skateboarding, keeping a fit lifestyle, and meeting people “every which way I can.”
Mr. Flores estimates he met at least 8,000 people face to face while campaigning for a seat in District 1 where he has lived for only eight months.
Prior to moving downtown, Mr. Flores lived for six years with his parents in the Preserve area of Chino.
He grew up in Boyle Heights and is the middle child of five children.
He earned degrees in communications and philosophy in 2017 at Cal State Los Angeles, where he also played baseball with the Golden Eagles.
Mr. Flores said he had no prior experience running for political office, but he had previously worked on a local campaign and he sought the advice of elected officials.
“I’ve been planning to run for office here for the last four years,” he said.
Mr. Flores said he started out with a goal to meet at least 50 people a day, but was driven to increase his goal to meet 100 people a day.
“For those who voted for me, thank you for your support, thank you for your trust. Now it’s time for me to perform,” he said.
“To those who voted for my opponent, thank you as well, you fueled my fire a little,” he added.
As of Thursday, Mr. Flores received a total of 2,028 votes (51.72 percent) compared to Mr. Rodriguez’ 1,889 votes (48.18 percent.)
Although Mr. Rodriguez had 176 more mail-in votes, he received 315 fewer votes at the polls than Mr. Flores.
Mr. Flores, who appears to have won the election by 139 votes, credits a recommendation he received on social media from Calvary Chapel Chino Hills Pastor Jack Hibbs for his win at the polls.
Mr. Flores said there are 10,200 registered voters in his district, which is majority Latino in the established area.
He said he knocked on the doors of over 5,000 houses and stood outside grocery stores shaking hands for hours.
He also used social media to reach 94,000 residents throughout the city.
Residents’ concerns
Mr. Flores said District 1 residents want to see road improvements, including in alleys behind their homes, and they want more speed bumps and crosswalks.
He said residents were also concerned about the homeless population, empty commercial buildings, and the possibility of large housing projects being developed near residential homes.
Days before the election, Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa used social media to publicly criticize Mr. Rodriguez for sending a campaign mailer that compared conditions in District 1 to those of a third world country.
Mr. Flores said residents won’t contact the city with their concerns, but if he posts about them on social media, they comment.
He said he gives out his cell phone number and would like residents to call him if they have a problem, but he expects that most of them won’t call. “I’m being proactive to hear what the residents want. I’m not waiting for them to come to me. I’m going to them virtually,” Mr. Flores said. He can be reached on Facebook.com/flores4chino
District 4
Retired Chino Police Chief Karen Comstock received the top votes in the race for the open seat in District 4. Ms. Comstock received 3,143 votes or 55.84 percent of votes cast in the district which encompasses the west side of Chino and includes the Preserve area. She will serve a four-year term.
Ms. Comstock said, “I want to thank everyone who has supported me and helped with my campaign to be elected to serve as a member of the Chino City Council. I now look forward to working hard to serve the people and business owners of the Chino community.”
Brandy Jones received 1,114 votes (19.79 percent), Erskine Dunson 742 votes (13.18 percent) and Anthony Honore 628 votes (11.16 percent) in their bid for the District 4 seat that’s being vacated by Tom Haughey, who has served on the council since 2001.
Mayor
Mayor Eunice Ulloa will begin her fifth term as mayor of Chino after winning the election against Christopher Hutchinson.
Mrs. Ulloa said, “I am honored to be able to serve our community for another four years and want to thank all those who helped make this a successful campaign. We have a wonderful, engaged community and I’m looking forward to working together to overcome the challenges resulting from the pandemic. We have faced difficulties in the past and we came back even stronger….with your help we can, and will do it again!! Thank you!”
Mrs. Ulloa received 15,725 votes (77.23 percent) compared with Mr. Hutchinsons’ 4,622 votes (22.70 percent).She first defeated Dick Sawhill in 1992 and was reelected mayor in 1996, 2000 and 2016. Mrs. Ulloa also served for 19 years as a councilmember in Chino. She holds the distinctions of being the longest serving mayor in Chino and the city’s only female mayor.
