A cornucopia made of bread brimming with pomegranates, apples, and oranges was one of several elaborate food designs created by Chino Hills resident Nesa Rouhani for Thanksgiving.
Mrs. Rouhani was one of three residents whose creations were selected by the City of Chino Hills for its Thanksgiving tablescape contest.
Catching the attention of the judges was her table display featuring a chicken platter with garlic bread and rainbow potatoes, a salad shaped like a turkey and a Keto pumpkin pie adorned with oranges carved to resemble roses.
A side platter of parmesan mushrooms whetted the appetite.
Other winners with unique table designs were Cynthia Knutson and Janice Jimenez, all featured on City of Chino Hills social media platforms and winning $25 gift cards to Hobby Lobby.
Mrs. Rouhani grew up in Iran learning how to bake and cook with her mother.
She prepares decorated feasts for her family of four every holiday.
“I love to do this for special occasions,” she said. “I love decorating, cooking, and baking.”
For a flower arrangement on her table, she carved a pumpkin with the words “Give Thanks” and a turkey, filling it with fruit and flowers.
She placed candles inside oranges carved to look like flowers.
Enjoying her edible creations are her husband Ali, 11-year-old daughter Mahya and 5-year-old son Alireza, students at Eagle Canyon Elementary School.
Her work can be seen on Instagram@nemarouhani.
