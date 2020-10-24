The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters office mailed more than 1 million ballots on Oct. 5, and as of Oct. 21, the number of voted ballots that have been returned is 212,243, which represents a 19.34 percent overall turnout with less than two weeks to go before Election Day on Nov. 3.
In the November 2016 election, with the same number of days before election day, there were 68,204 cumulative returns, a total of 7.68 percent, according to the Registrar of Voters office.
As of Oct. 16, the number of returned voted ballots was 131,967, compared to the November 2016 election when 9,720 votes ballots were returned on that date for a turnout of 1.13 percent.
In Chino Hills, the city held a ballot drive-through event Thursday in the roundabout near City Hall in which 100 ballots were collected in the first two hours (see photo this page).
No widespread delays have been reported to date in San Bernardino County regarding U.S. Post Office delivery of vote-by-mail ballots, according to the Registrar of Voters office.
Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3.
Residents can view how many voted ballots are being returned by visiting sb countyelections.com, click on the Elections tab, followed by Current Elections.
There, they can find all the information for the current election. The “Mail Ballot Return Statistics” are located toward the bottom of the page.
Still time to register
Residents who missed the Oct. 19 deadline to register to vote may still do so under the “conditional voter registration” law provided as a safety net for Californians who miss the deadline.
Same-day voting allows citizens to register and vote at the same time, up to and including Election Day.
Registered voters who have moved but have not yet updated their address may also register to vote under the law.
Eligible citizens must make an in-person visit to their polling place or county elections office to complete the “same day voter registration” process.
They will be asked to fill out a voter registration form and will be provided a ballot.
Once county elections officials have verified the voter registration form, their ballots will be processed and counted.
Polling places
Polling places will be open for four days, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, so that voters can avoid long lines on Election Day. Voters may fill out their ballot at home, place it inside the return envelope, sign and date the outside of the return envelope, and turn it into their polling place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.
If they choose this approach, they do not have to wait in line, check in, or sign the roster, according to the Registrar of Voters.
If voters do not want to fill in their ballots at home but wish to vote inside the polling place, they will be issued a poll ballot and their mail ballot will be suspended.
Polling places will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Saturday, Oct. 31 to Monday, Nov. 2, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Polling locations are printed on the back of voter information guides.
The locations may be different from past elections since many polling places are not available because of COVID.
Polling places are listed at sbcountyelections.com.
Chino
Cortez Elementary School on Carissa Ave., the Baitul Hameed Mosque on Ramona Avenue, the Chino Community Building on B Street, Don Lugo High on Pipeline Ave., Rhodes Elementary on Schaefer Avenue, Living Word Assembly on Telephone Avenue, Valley Christian Church on Norton Avenue, Yanks Air Museum on Stearman Drive, and Woodcrest Junior High on Campus Ave. in Ontario.
Chino Hills
Butterfield Ranch Elementary School on Mystic Canyon Road, Chaparral Elementary on Bird Farm Road, Chino Hills High on Pomona Rincon Road, Eagle Canyon Elementary on Eagle Canyon Drive, Glenmeade Elementary on Whirlaway Lane, Hidden Trails Elementary on Ridgeview Drive, McCoy Equestrian Center on Peyton Drive, Wickman Elementary on Pinehurst Drive, and Oak Ridge Elementary on Valle Vista Drive.
Drop boxes
A total of 73 ballot drop boxes are set up in the county. They will remain open through 8 p.m. Nov. 3, at which time they will be locked. If there is a line of people dropping off ballots, any person in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot.
Two unofficial ballot locations have been reported by the community to the Registrar of Voters office.
According to the Registrar, protocol will be followed, and the Secretary of State will investigate.
There are four ballot drop boxes in the Chino Valley: the Chino Hills Branch Library on City Center Drive, the Chino Airport on Merrill Avenue, the Chino Police Department on Guardian Way, and Chino City Hall on Central Avenue.
Registrar’s office
Voters may cast their ballots or register to vote at the San Bernardino County Registrar’s Office, 777 E. Rialto Ave. in San Bernardino until Election Day.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Nov. 2; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1; and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, Election Day.
Residents who want assurance their ballots have been counted may sign up for a tracking system called “Where’s My Ballot” through the Secretary of State’s office at myballot.sos.ca.gov.
They will be notified when their ballots are counted by text, email, or phone.
Information: 387-8300 or visit sbcountyelections.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.