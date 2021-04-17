Several streets in downtown Chino will close from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24 for the 19th annual Corn Feed Run Car Show and Cruise at the City of Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave.
Central Avenue will close between Riverside Drive and Central Avenue; C Street will close between Seventh Street and Central Avenue; D Street will close from Sixth Street to Central Avenue; and Chino Avenue will close from Sixth Street to Central Avenue.
“Street closures will be kept to the shortest time possible with the car show participant’s safety in mind,” according to the Chino Kiwanis Club, the organizer of the event. “During the time that the streets are closed, no vehicles will be allowed on the cruise route except for those directly involved in the car show.”
Registration is underway for the car show and cruise, scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A maximum of 500 car show vehicles will be parked on the lawn in front of City Hall and on Central Avenue between C Street and Chino Avenue.
Registration is available online at chinokiwanis.com or by visiting the website, print out the registration form and mailing it to Chino Kiwanis, P.O. Box 492, Chino, California 91708. Cost is $40.
Registrants will receive a T-shirt. On-site registration will not be accepted. Proceeds will benefit several charities.
The public can attend for free.
The show is open to all cars 1975 or older, all motorcycles and all working show trucks.
Cruising will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by an open header contest from 1 to 2 p.m.
The car show will take place rain or shine.
Information: Walt Pocock at cornfeedrun@aol.com.
