Chino carpenter building hundreds of free desks

Chino resident Chai Hansanuwat had no idea how many students were in need of desks during the start of the 2020-21 online learning school year until he built a desk for a family.
“What started as one request in my community, grew to 20, then grew into 250 requests and counting” said Mr. Hansanuwat, who was recently laid off from his job in technology.
With desks often out of stock or overpriced because of the demand, Mr. Hansanuwat began building and donating desks to families, and created a network of carpenters who are willing to donate time and supplies to build more desks for students.
“These desks give students a space that’s just for them and it helps make paying attention a lot easier, especially when kids are sharing rooms with siblings and parents who are also working from home,” Mr. Hansanuwat said. “I’m calling on other carpenters with the tools and resources to join me and build desks for kids in their own communities.”
Mr. Hansanuwat and his family recently relocated to Chino to live with their grandmother following his job loss caused by the pandemic.
So far, Mr. Hansanuwat and his network of carpenters have built more than 100 desks. He launched a Go Fund Me campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/f/desksforthekids to purchase wood and building materials in an effort to build 400-500 new desks.
Each desk costs between $20 to $25. Carpenters can sign up for Mr. Hansanuwat’s network at https://forms.gle/JCpxJXnoCwN3 VYB38.
