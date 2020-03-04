A man armed with a knife was shot and wounded by Chino police officers Wednesday morning on the 60 Freeway near Pipeline Avenue, causing both sides of the freeway to close and prompting major traffic backups on dozens of Chino streets.
The westbound lanes reopened between Ramona Avenue and Reservoir Street about 9:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Eastbound lanes reopened around 8:30 a.m., approximately 2 1/2 hours after the incident.
Chino police began getting reports of a man armed with a knife on the 60 Freeway near Ramona Avenue.
When the man refused to comply with officers, the shooting occurred, police said in a news release posted on its Facebook page.
"No officers were injured and the suspect was taken to a local hospital with superficial injuries," the news release stated. "The investigation is ongoing."
Dozens of Chino police officers could be seen gathering evidence in the westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway near the Pipeline Avenue bridge.
No schools were locked down, they added.
