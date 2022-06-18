‘Grease’ for 50+ crowd June 29
The Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ program will show the movie “Grease” from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 29 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The movie is free and no registration is required.
Free snacks and popcorn will be provided.
Information: Community Center, (909) 364-2826.
Blood drives
Lifestream will offer the following blood drives:
•noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 at 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. Information: (800) 879-4484 or LStream.org.
•9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive.
Information: (800) 879-4484 or LStream.org.
Photos for military slideshow
The City of Chino will recognize members of the military in a slideshow presentation at the Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday, July 2 at Ayala Park.
To submit a photo, email communityservices@cityofchino.org with a photo of the person in uniform by Wednesday, June 22.
