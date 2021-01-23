A surge in pickleball activity since the pandemic hit and continued requests from residents have convinced the community services department to recommend the conversion of a tennis court at Vellano Park into pickleball courts.
The Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission voted 4-0 Wednesday to recommend approval for four pickleball courts as a capital improvement project.
Commissioner Robert Gavela was not present.
The Chino Hills City Council will make the final decision at an upcoming meeting.
The 3.5-acre park on Aviano Lane is on the south side of Woodview Road, just outside the Vellano development and is open to the community.
Residents currently play recreational pickleball on the roller hockey rink at Grand Avenue Park where pickleball nets and taped lines have been provided by the city.
The tennis court at Vellano Park has been available since 2018 in addition to Grand Avenue Park.
Mike Orduno, who has been advocating for permanent courts for the last three years, said he’s very excited about the city having its own permanent courts.
He suggested three pickleball courts instead of four.
The City of Diamond Bar converted a tennis court at Maple Hill Park into four pickleball courts and it’s a tight squeeze because of the close proximity of the courts, he said.
Errant balls are often hit into the adjacent courts and make the games frustrating, he said.
“The only drawback to Vellano is the lack of lighting,” he said.
Sunil Mahbubari agreed, stating “a lot of people work and we would like to play when the sun sets. There isn’t much daylight left in the winter.”
Lighting was also suggested by Karen Roush who stated in an email many players like to play after work.
“Without lights for night play, playing time will be limited,” she wrote. “Whether it’s playing on a warm summer evening, or a crisp winter night, people will play.”
Getting outside
Yvette Cook said her family, ranging from 16 years old to 56 years old, have a good time playing pickleball. “The game provides good aerobic activity for people of all ages,” she said. “It’s also good for the elderly because it gets them to socialize and gets them outdoors.”
Resident Lisa Greathouse stated in an email that the popularity of pickleball has soared during the pandemic and many players travel to surrounding communities that have invested in permanent courts, such as Diamond Bar.
She said exercise, fresh air, and safe social activities during the pandemic have been vitally important to residents.
“For a growing number of residents in this city—people of all ages and walks of life—pickleball has served that purpose,” she said.
Chairwoman Samantha James-Perez and Commissioners Jennifer Holtkamp and Greg Higgins said they supported the installation of lighting at the courts.
Community services director Jonathan Marshall said lights would add a significant cost to the project, which is currently estimated at between $30,000 and $35,000 for the tennis court conversion.
He suggested the conversion be considered a “pilot project” to see how it works before lighting is installed.
“Let’s see how things go and if it dictates the need for lighting, that could be considered at another time,” Mr. Marshall said.
He addressed questions about parking by stating that 18 stalls exist on the street abutting the park and 10 to 15 additional cars could be accommodated. He said there is a possibility of reconfiguring the stalls to allow more.
The city had considered Torrey Pines Park in fall 2019 as an option for four pickleball courts when the park was being considered for a renovation but the price tag exceeded $850,000 and the project was placed on hold with no timetable.
