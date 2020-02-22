Chino Branch Library’s grand reopening will be 10 a.m. to noon today (Feb. 22) at 13180 Central Ave. (corner of D Street).
The library is operated by San Bernardino County.
The event will showcase an interactive children’s area, new books and crafts. The first 100 guests will receive a free bag.
During a three-month closure, the library’s interior was repainted, carpet and hard surface flooring replaced, and new furniture installed, including a new circulation desk. Fabric on book stack ends were re-surfaced, a new children’s area wall mural installed, interior doors replaced, lighting upgraded, and accessibility improvements made.
