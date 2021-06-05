The five Chino Hills City Council districts must be redrawn to reflect new data received from the 2020 census.
The city council will hear a report on the redistricting process and conduct a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 during the regular city council meeting on Zoom.
The city must hold at least four public hearings to enable residents to provide input on the drawing of district maps.
In other action, the council will consider increasing city attorney Mark Hensley’s salary from $205 to $215 per hour and approving a new “senior community services supervisor” position with a monthly salary range of $7,155 to $8,696 per month.
The final housing workshop will take place prior to the council meeting at 3 p.m. To access the meetings, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711 or call (669) 900-6833 and enter 86197351711.
