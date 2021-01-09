The Chino Hills City Council will review updates to the Vila Borba dog park rules and sign changes when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers.
The public may participate online by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711 or calling 1-669-900-6833 and enter 86197351711.
The matter is on the consent calendar which means if the public or councilmembers do not ask for discussion it will be approved.
The Parks and Recreation Commission has suggested various changes over the last few meetings that have been incorporated into the recommendations such as new signs to include a silhouette of dogs to designate size and height limits for the small dog and large dog areas, updating the rules list, and removing some signs.
There will be a discussion on CARES Act funding available through community development block grant funds for low and moderate-income residents.
The city has allocated $163,747 for a voucher meal program where eight $20 vouchers would be provided each month per qualified household to be redeemed at a Chino Hills restaurant.
The city contacted 80 small restaurants, of which 24 showed interest and were sent an application, but only one has been returned, according to a staff report.
The city has awarded $120,000 in grants to small businesses with five or fewer employees and has received 80 applications for the second round of funding for businesses that employ 35 or fewer.
A total of $250,000 is available and the total requested amount is $430,000.
