Members of Blue Star Mothers H.O.M.E. CA 30 in Corona presented Chino American Legion Commander Frederick Kelly, center, with a $1,000 donation Tuesday morning. Funds will benefit the operations at the Chino American Legion at 13759 Central Ave., Chino, which has suffered an 80 percent drop in revenue since the coronavirus pandemic struck. The legion rents out its space for private parties and events and hosts several veteran-based events throughout the year. Pictured are (from left) Moira Fisher, Corona; Adrianne Pittman, Corona; Deanna Boyer, Ontario; Commander Kelly; Yi Eubanks, Chino Hills; Lorraine Camire, Norco; and Annette McKenzie, San Bernardino. 

